Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alkermes’ FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alkermes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alkermes from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Alkermes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alkermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.61. 2,039,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $394.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 69,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,701.20. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.5% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Alkermes by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

