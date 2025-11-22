Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Frontline had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.94%.The business had revenue of $257.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,478,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. Frontline has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Frontline from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Frontline from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,587,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 12.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 185,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Frontline by 215.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

