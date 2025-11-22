Sfmg LLC Sells 3,891 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $159.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

