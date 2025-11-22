Sfmg LLC Sells 2,026 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 2.5%

KO opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.