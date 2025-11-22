Tableaux LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 77.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,453.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a report on Friday, October 24th. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.