Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,969,000 after purchasing an additional 264,726 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 154,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,927,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,395,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $304,716,000 after buying an additional 78,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $499,970.24. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The company has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.13.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

