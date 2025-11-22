Rhumbline Advisers Sells 28,052 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,053,715 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 28,052 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of American Express worth $336,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,267,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $721,525,000 after buying an additional 49,593 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in American Express by 210.2% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC set a $295.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at $30,825,691.17. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Up 2.7%

AXP stock opened at $352.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.41 and a 200 day moving average of $320.09. The firm has a market cap of $243.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $377.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.