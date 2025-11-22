Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,039,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Micron Technology worth $251,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $207.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $233.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.36 and a 200 day moving average of $144.25.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. CLSA initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at $98,568,696.16. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.