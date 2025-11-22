The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,061,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Charles Schwab worth $279,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,454. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,953. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.68.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

