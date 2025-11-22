Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 1,899 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,480,000 after buying an additional 890,440 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 601,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,812,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,445,000 after acquiring an additional 591,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,647,000 after acquiring an additional 564,187 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $253.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.18 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

