Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 159.3% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 185.7% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 93.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $490.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.64.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PWR opened at $430.17 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $469.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $426.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.48.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total value of $3,413,850.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,756.80. This represents a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total transaction of $6,213,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,344,730.75. This trade represents a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.