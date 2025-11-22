Rhumbline Advisers Sells 34,102 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,102 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Prologis worth $190,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Prologis by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $125.89 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average of $112.40.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,665. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

