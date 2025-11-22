Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.6667.

PASG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Passage Bio to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Passage Bio to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Passage Bio to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $260.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PASG

Passage Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ PASG traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $7.74. 35,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.20. On average, research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Passage Bio

In other news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 19,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,283.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 611,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,509.96. This trade represents a 3.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 32,008 shares of company stock worth $223,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Passage Bio stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) by 9,311.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,471 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.13% of Passage Bio worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.