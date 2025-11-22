Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Shares of Radware stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $22.11. 112,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,026. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.97 million. Radware had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 5.66%.Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Radware has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.290-0.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 89,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter worth $1,858,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in Radware by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Radware by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Radware by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 793,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 65,479 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

