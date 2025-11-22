New World Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

New World Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.6% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.22. The company has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

