HSBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HSBC from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.75.

NYSE LOW opened at $234.12 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $280.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,752. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

