Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PM stock opened at $155.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day moving average is $167.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.