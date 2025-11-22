MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.6667.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of MRC Global from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd.

MRC Global Stock Down 0.5%

MRC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,362. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MRC Global by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

