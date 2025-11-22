Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Brasil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 48.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSBR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 411,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. Banco Santander Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0983 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

