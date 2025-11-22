Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.75.

UNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $182.00 price objective on Unifirst in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Unifirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unifirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Unifirst from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $162.94. The company had a trading volume of 127,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,978. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.81. Unifirst has a 1 year low of $147.66 and a 1 year high of $243.70.

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Unifirst had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $614.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Unifirst’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Unifirst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.580-6.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unifirst will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Unifirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Unifirst’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Unifirst by 285.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unifirst in the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 474.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unifirst by 378.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Unifirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

