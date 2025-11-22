Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,137,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,330 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $419,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 2,466.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $42,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $118.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Argus upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,200. This trade represents a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

