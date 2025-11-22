Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 3,279 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 135.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 60,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in NetApp by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 814,697 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,563,000 after purchasing an additional 122,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in NetApp by 119.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average is $109.70.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,074.76. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 12,183 shares of company stock worth $1,483,361 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

