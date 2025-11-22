Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 12,988 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 222.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4%

DIS opened at $104.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

