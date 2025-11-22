Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,458,600. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 45,903 shares of company stock valued at $13,245,483 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $298.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.34. The stock has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

