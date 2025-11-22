Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.3% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.0% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 95,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 11,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 85,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 51,494 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 79.1% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $493.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.