Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,920 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.30% of Alamos Gold worth $33,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $67,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.