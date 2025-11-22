Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 4,621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 313 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFC Planning Co LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 6.2% during the second quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total transaction of $551,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,406,936.39. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,872 shares of company stock valued at $15,058,156. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.96 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.80 and its 200-day moving average is $256.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.