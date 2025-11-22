Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Bought by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $41,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 2.3%

DHR stock opened at $227.34 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $258.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

