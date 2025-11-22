Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.1%

C stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

