Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Bank of America

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $111.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESTC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $11.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,915,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,240. Elastic has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.47.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.50). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.The company had revenue of $415.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $566,854.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 233,582 shares in the company, valued at $21,050,409.84. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $463,487.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,291.24. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 352,042 shares of company stock valued at $31,087,394 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 97.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 53.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

