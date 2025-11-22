Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $32,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Realty Income by 28.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $61.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 299.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.