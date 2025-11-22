Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Major Shareholder Holdings S.A. De C.V. Tether Purchases 353,192 Shares

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings S.A. De C.V. Tether bought 353,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $1,924,896.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 103,686,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,091,561.25. This represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings S.A. De C.V. Tether also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rumble alerts:

On Friday, November 21st, Holdings S.A. De C.V. Tether purchased 270,478 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,809.88.

On Thursday, November 20th, Holdings S.A. De C.V. Tether purchased 440,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,367,200.00.

Rumble Stock Performance

RUM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. 4,714,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.69. Rumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rumble had a negative net margin of 275.47% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Rumble’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUM. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Rumble by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 153,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rumble by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rumble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rumble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Rumble

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.