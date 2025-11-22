Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 21,909 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1,930.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 29.8% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $343.22 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.00. The company has a market cap of $341.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $353.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

