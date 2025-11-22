Promis Neurosciences’ (PMN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PMN. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Promis Neurosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Promis Neurosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Promis Neurosciences Stock Up 10.0%

PMN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. Promis Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Promis Neurosciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Promis Neurosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMN. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Promis Neurosciences by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 106,650 shares during the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP increased its stake in Promis Neurosciences by 19.8% during the first quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 233,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,592 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Promis Neurosciences by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,974,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 836,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Promis Neurosciences by 367.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 6,233,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,069 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Promis Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

