Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,345,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 281.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $142.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $167.15.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.04.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

