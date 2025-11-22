Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Director Daniel Allen Gold Sells 1,300,000 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 1,300,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $26,299,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,047,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,105,517.21. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,213,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,950. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.23. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 226.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 204.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

