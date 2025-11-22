Morgan Stanley Cuts BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $41.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $80.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.21 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 78.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 202,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 208,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 55,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

