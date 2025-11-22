Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $102.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.Medtronic’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

