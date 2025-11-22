Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) versus Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Head-To-Head Review

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) and Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avanos Medical and Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 1 0 0 1.50 Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. 1 0 1 0 2.00

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.58%. Given Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. is more favorable than Avanos Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical -67.00% 6.21% 4.58% Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avanos Medical and Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $687.80 million 0.77 -$392.10 million ($10.19) -1.12 Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. N/A N/A -$11.05 million N/A N/A

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avanos Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Avanos Medical has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. beats Avanos Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions. The company also provides a portfolio of non-opioid pain solutions, including surgical pain and recovery products, such as ON-Q and ambIT surgical pain pumps, Game Ready cold, and compression therapy systems. In addition, it offers interventional pain solutions, which offers minimally invasive pain-relieving therapies, such as Coolief pain relief therapy; OrthogenRx's knee osteoarthritis hyaluronic acid pain relief injection products; and Trident radiofrequency ablation products to treat chronic pain conditions. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, healthcare facilities, and other end-user customers, as well as through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Ra'annana, Israel.

