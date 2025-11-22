Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) & Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Head-To-Head Survey

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Soitec and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soitec N/A N/A N/A Atomera -15,555.37% -87.89% -77.04%

Volatility & Risk

Soitec has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

30.8% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Soitec and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soitec 1 0 0 0 1.00 Atomera 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soitec and Atomera”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soitec $937.30 million 1.11 $98.66 million N/A N/A Atomera $38,000.00 1,659.08 -$18.43 million ($0.67) -2.97

Soitec has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

Summary

Soitec beats Atomera on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It provides CONNECT Radio Frequency Silicon-on-Insulator (RF-SOI) for smartphone front-end modules; CONNECT Piezoelectric-on-Insulator RF filters for smartphone; and CONNECT RF gallium nitride for 5g infrastructure base stations and smartphones, as well as CONNECT Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI). The company also offers Auto Power-SOI product for automotive and industrial markets; Auto Smartsic for green mobility; and AUTO POWER-allium nitride for power efficiency, as well as AUTO FD-SOI for automotive radar and processors. In addition, it provides Smart photonics-SOI products for optical networking; Smart Imager-SOI products for next generation 3D image sensing; Smart FD-SOI for ultra low power, energy efficient, and body biasing; smart partially depleted (PD) -SOI for high-performance computing markets. Soitec SA was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

