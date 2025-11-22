First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings raised First American Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

First American Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FAF opened at $64.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $70.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 6.80%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 2,887.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

