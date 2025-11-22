FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Critical Survey

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinWise Bancorp $96.84 million 2.50 $12.74 million $1.06 16.81 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $6.20 million $1.80 10.00

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and Mission Valley Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FinWise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. Mission Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FinWise Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for FinWise Bancorp and Mission Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinWise Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

FinWise Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.05%. Given FinWise Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FinWise Bancorp is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinWise Bancorp 12.13% 8.31% 1.82% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FinWise Bancorp beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer, small business administration, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and cash management services, such as business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, and time deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers accounts receivable loans, advanced restaurant financing loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, small business administration loans, and term loans; consumer loans; and overdraft facilities; as well as credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides lending services, such as underwriting, processing, closing, servicing, and referral/replacement services to other financial institutions. Mission Valley Bancorp was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

