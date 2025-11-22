Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.6250.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Saratoga Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, October 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th.

NYSE:SAR opened at $22.46 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $361.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 27.19%. Equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.4%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

