Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, November 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Paysafe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $430.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Paysafe had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $433.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Paysafe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.830-1.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paysafe will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 33.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 609.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

