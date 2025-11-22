MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.1667.

MOFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Up 1.2%

MOFG stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $786.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.10.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 16.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 760 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $28,811.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,928.32. The trade was a 1.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,760 shares of company stock worth $138,546. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Numerai GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 70.9% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 38,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 363,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 187.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 128,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

See Also

