Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Price Target to $11.00

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.25 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrise Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Sunrise Realty Trust Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Sunrise Realty Trust stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sunrise Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.48%. Sunrise Realty Trust has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrise Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrise Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Sunrise Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 21,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $201,021.12. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 2,998,226 shares in the company, valued at $28,153,342.14. This represents a 0.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $817,244. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrise Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $6,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 94,628 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 446,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 74,193 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 55.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 372,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 133,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,337,000.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

