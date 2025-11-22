WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

WBTN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group cut shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.74. WEBTOON Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $378.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 939,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 73,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment by 58.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,947 shares in the last quarter.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

