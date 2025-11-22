WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.9% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 205.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $140.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $143.30. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.