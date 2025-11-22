Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RSSS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Research Solutions from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Research Solutions Stock Up 14.4%

Shares of Research Solutions stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $101.56 million, a PE ratio of 103.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. Research Solutions had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Research Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in Research Solutions by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 43,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

