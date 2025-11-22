Tableaux LLC Trims Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Tableaux LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Tableaux LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 53.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 886.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,677.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $104.58.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.92. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

